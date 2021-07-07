Advertisement

Marshall Health’s CORE Program

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Steady employment and financial security are at the core of addiction recovery.

Ashley Shaw, Director of the Marshall Health CORE Program, shares some of the resources offered for those in recovery.

The CORE Program offers hubs in Cabell, Fayette and Kanawha counties and serves all 12 counties in the southwestern region of West Virginia. To learn more about the program you can call 304-691-1995, you can also email COREWV@Marshall.edu and you can check out their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Multiple children were injured when this Gambill Amusements ride crashed at the Logan Freedom...
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride
West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.
It happened Tuesday afternoon near Minnie Park.
Fatal Crash closes part of Route 122

Latest News

RSV Spikes in Young Children
RSV spikes in young children
Haiti President Assassinated
Haiti president assassinated
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 7th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Job Fair in St. Albans
Job fair in St. Albans