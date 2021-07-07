Marshall Health’s CORE Program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Steady employment and financial security are at the core of addiction recovery.

Ashley Shaw, Director of the Marshall Health CORE Program, shares some of the resources offered for those in recovery.

The CORE Program offers hubs in Cabell, Fayette and Kanawha counties and serves all 12 counties in the southwestern region of West Virginia. To learn more about the program you can call 304-691-1995, you can also email COREWV@Marshall.edu and you can check out their website.

