New park and plan for Charleston’s West Side underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Plans are in the works to help provide Charleston’s West Side more activities and improve their community.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the McGee Foundation, a Charleston-based charity, received approval from members to put $250,000 toward a master plan to make the ideas of people who live and work on the West Side a reality.

“It’s an excellent idea,” said Council Member Deanna McKinney, who has been an advocate for the West Side. “A lot of times we are coming up with all these ideas without hearing directly from the people, so I really appreciate the McGee Foundation taking initiative to actually put this money aside to do a study and assessment directly from the people. That’s what we want.”

Steve Kawash, a West Side native, originated the idea and says this will be a long-term project.

“We wanted to demonstrate our commitment to helping solve the issues that the community identifies by setting aside funds for planning effort,” Kawash said. “We know that many of the challenges on the West Side didn’t happen overnight and we want to be a partner for the next 10-15 years to help make life better for residents and increase the vitality of the neighborhood.”

Kawash said though there are many plans to improve the West Side, there aren’t any that cover the entire community and the broad-range of issues people are concerned about. Those issues range from housing, to jobs, social services, food access and more.

Kawash said they will go door-to-door and work with community organizations and leaders to determine major concerns and generate ideas.

“We are so grateful for the McGee Foundation’s commitment to the West Side,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, “I firmly believe that when you meet people where they are and ask them what they are struggling with, you are going to learn so much more. This planning effort will be about listening and learning from the community. Then we can build on our efforts by putting those ideas into action.”

Council members also approved leasing an empty lot, located on the corner of Washington Street West and Beatrice Street, from the CURA foundation to build a playground and basketball courts.

Some residents told WSAZ they aren’t comfortable with park’s intended location. McKinney said she’s also heard some of those concerns.

“The area is already a high-crime area. We have a lot of prostitution, drug activity in that area,” McKinney said. “But hopefully the city will put the protection -- cameras or whatever we may need over there to make sure it’s protected and a little more secure.”

Mayor Amy Goodwin said the city was able to get their hands on the location for the right price, and there are no areas or parks for kids to go play in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We know this for a fact: the more activity, the more programming, the more light, the more families that come into the community -- light outshines darkness every single time,” Goodwin told WSAZ. “When you put a park in a community that so desperately needs activity, light and families coming together -- we think this location is great.”

The city says the work of the McGee Foundation will begin this summer.

