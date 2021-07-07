Advertisement

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sources say Moise was assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized amid political instability.(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Multiple children were injured when this Gambill Amusements ride crashed at the Logan Freedom...
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride
It happened Tuesday afternoon near Minnie Park.
Fatal Crash closes part of Route 122
West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.

Latest News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home during an armed attack.
Haiti’s President Assassinated
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope, recovering well, had ‘severe’ narrowing of his colon
An 11-year-old boy was killed in the accident. His 15-year-old brother remains in the hospital...
Fireworks crew helped theme park riders whose raft overturned
The already-challenging search and rescue effort has been made more complex as Elsa churned...
Condo collapse death toll rises to 36 as rescuers battle storm