Olympic wrestler comes back home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Ken Chertow has always had a soft spot in his heart for Huntington and the 1988 Olympian continues to come back and try to help young wrestlers thrive in their sport.

Chertow, now 54, was a 2 time state champion at Huntington High and went on to become a 3-time All American at Penn State before making the 1988 United States Olympic team and competing in Seoul, South Korea.

He always enjoys coming back to where it all started to hold his camp.

“Wrestling’s a huge part of the culture of Huntington,” Chertow said. “I;m glad to be here in Coach (Sam) St., Clair’s gym here on the mountain to coach some wrestling.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.