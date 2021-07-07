Advertisement

Olympic wrestler comes back home

1988 Olympian brings wrestling camp back
1988 Olympian brings wrestling camp back(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Ken Chertow has always had a soft spot in his heart for Huntington and the 1988 Olympian continues to come back and try to help young wrestlers thrive in their sport.

Chertow, now 54, was a 2 time state champion at Huntington High and went on to become a 3-time All American at Penn State before making the 1988 United States Olympic team and competing in Seoul, South Korea.

He always enjoys coming back to where it all started to hold his camp.

“Wrestling’s a huge part of the culture of Huntington,” Chertow said. “I;m glad to be here in Coach (Sam) St., Clair’s gym here on the mountain to coach some wrestling.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Huntington Police investigating two shootings, victims identified
The explosion happened during the firework show injuring firefighters.
Two firefighters injured during city fireworks display
Huntington Police say one person was shot at Harris Riverfront park.
Cabell County 911 confirms one person shot

Latest News

U19 Girls team and U14 boys teams going to Iowa
WVFC Girl’s and Boy’s teams off to Presidents Cup National Tournament
Chad Pennington
Chad Pennington returns to Marshall in new capacity
USC's Reggie Bush lost his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found he and his...
NCAA rule changes not an instant reinstatement of Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman win, records
Name, image, likeness comes to college athletics
Name, image, likeness comes to college athletics