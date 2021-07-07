Advertisement

Police investigating homicide in Lawrence County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Lawrence County.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Lawrence County.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Lawrence County.

Troopers say that on Tuesday, Post 14 received a request for assistance by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office after a man’s body was found in the Peach Orchard community.

The body was identified as 58 year old Carl Daniels. A preliminary autopsy Wednesday revealed the man died of a homicide.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Multiple children were injured when this Gambill Amusements ride crashed at the Logan Freedom...
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Jaquan Hall
Man accused in Easter Sunday murder arrested
West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.

Latest News

A barn caught fire Wednesday night in the Putnam County community of Red House.
Crews respond to barn fire
Kane Roush's father says he and his wife were euphoric when they got word an arrest had been...
Family of murder victim grateful arrest has been made
The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
The new equipment will hopefully bring more people in Clay to the trails to exercise close to...
Community excited for new addition to Elk River Trails