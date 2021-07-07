Police investigating homicide in Lawrence County
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Lawrence County.
Troopers say that on Tuesday, Post 14 received a request for assistance by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office after a man’s body was found in the Peach Orchard community.
The body was identified as 58 year old Carl Daniels. A preliminary autopsy Wednesday revealed the man died of a homicide.
The case remains under investigation.
