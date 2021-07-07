Police investigating homicide in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Lawrence County.

Troopers say that on Tuesday, Post 14 received a request for assistance by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office after a man’s body was found in the Peach Orchard community.

The body was identified as 58 year old Carl Daniels. A preliminary autopsy Wednesday revealed the man died of a homicide.

The case remains under investigation.

