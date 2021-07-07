Pregnant woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who is approximately eight months pregnant has been reported missing.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Joanna Maria Hall, 35, of Campbells Creek, was last seen in early June by her family. She’s 5′3″ tall, has green eyes and black hair. Hall is a military veteran and her family told deputies she has been diagnosed with PTSD and bi-polar disorder.

Law enforcement believe she may be with a recent boyfriend, Donnie Gooding, of South Charleston.

If you have any information on where Hall might be, you’re urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on Facebook, or anonymously through their website.

