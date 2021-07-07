Security footage shows suspects armed with weapons in Vinton County burglary

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family is hoping security footage can help investigators crack the case about who broke into their cabin located in Vinton County.

“This would be the last place you think you’d have to worry about that,” said Jay Negy, a neighbor of the family.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along Poland Road.

While burglaries are not uncommon in the area, the sheriff says the fact the suspects had weapons was concerning.

“The only reason for that is in preparation of encountering resistance,” Sheriff Ryan Cain said.

The security footage shows two men carrying at least a machete and a sheath when they entered the home.

The footage also showed what kind of vehicle the suspects drove off in, which has helped the sheriff’s department track them down.

“At the end of the driveway there was a shot of the truck coming through the gate and we could actually make out details on the truck. The details are actually great. There was a dent in the driver’s side rear of the bed so that’s a pretty identifying detail,” Sheriff Cain said.

No arrests have been made yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

