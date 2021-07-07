Summery days ending in thunder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The silly song says(sings) it best. The stagnant, dirty air, hot and humid days of mid-summer are best known as those “lazy, hazy, crazy” days of summer. And a rather long period of those days of soda and pretzels and beer has settled in. Through the weekend most days will end with the high temperature in the upper 80s with the best risk of 90 degrees coming on Wednesday.

Now the past few days have ended with a thundershower in Northeastern Kentucky. On Wednesday that trend will spread into Ohio and West Virginia. But the trick is defining which areas in the Buckeye, Mountain and Bluegrass states gets rain will be a short term forecast to be made watching the WSAZ app for the latest radar depiction. That’s because these lazy days feature such weak wind currents that until a cell forms it is impossible to predict when and where it will rain and or thunder.

By Thursday a weak front will be crossing the region armed with enough motion to spur a wider scale shower or thunder pattern. Still the notion that the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will be passing along the I-95 corridor through the Carolinas at the same time makes one wonder just how much moisture for rain will be available here at home. Chances are the shower pattern we get will deliver a ‘disappointing” amount of rain. This would be a signal for homeowners to be watering their plants and lawns in expectation that Mother Nature will be in a stingy mood for giving water.

