Woman from Montana arrested in West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Montana was arrested in West Virginia after deputies say meth was found inside a vehicle.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Michelle Kelly is charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit performed a traffic stop on Wednesday. The Kenova Police Department and Huntington Police Department assisted.

Deputies say a K9 indicated there was controlled substances inside the vehicle. They found a distribution quantity of methamphetamine in false cans in the cab of the vehicle. Law enforcement also seized a magnetic box.

