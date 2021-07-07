Advertisement

Woman from Montana arrested in West Virginia

Michelle Kelly
Michelle Kelly(WSAZ, Wayne County Sheriff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Montana was arrested in West Virginia after deputies say meth was found inside a vehicle.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Michelle Kelly is charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit performed a traffic stop on Wednesday. The Kenova Police Department and Huntington Police Department assisted.

Deputies say a K9 indicated there was controlled substances inside the vehicle. They found a distribution quantity of methamphetamine in false cans in the cab of the vehicle. Law enforcement also seized a magnetic box.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Multiple children were injured when this Gambill Amusements ride crashed at the Logan Freedom...
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Jaquan Hall
Man accused in Easter Sunday murder arrested
West Virginia leaders give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is coming” | 12 cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in W.Va.

Latest News

Jeep Driving Adventure at The Greenbrier
Jeep Driving Adventure at The Greenbrier
Kate's Mountain Adventures at The Greenbrier
Kate’s Mountain Adventures at The Greenbrier
Travel tips for pets
Travel tips for pets
What to buy in the month of July
What to buy in the month of July