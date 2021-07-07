Woman in southeast Ohio celebrates 110th birthday

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – Talk about a milestone – Alma Kahl celebrated her 110th birthday Tuesday.

Her friends at Hill View Retirement Center hosted a special party in her honor.

Alma was born July 6, 1911, in Montgomery, West Virginia, and what a life she has lived. Some notable experiences include climbing the Great Wall of China, traveling to Antarctica, receiving personal letters from President Bush, and even having tea with the Queen of England.

She was heavily involved with the local art scene. In her younger days, she loved spending time entertaining family and friends, as well as traveling the world with her husband Cyrus.

