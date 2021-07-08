Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
Red and blue lights
Pregnant woman reported missing
A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area of Mason...
Man hurt in riding lawnmower accident
Michelle Kelly
Woman from Montana arrested in West Virginia
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless

Latest News

Simpson Dental
Simpson Dental
Salute to Seniors 2021
Gail Sammons and Glorious Hensley were awarded as Hometown Heroes.
Hometown Heroes: Gail Sammons and Glorious Hensley
Neighbors rallied to rescue a kitten from storm drain in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Hometown Hero | Pam Knell
Ron was nominated by his coworkers and friends for spreading kindness.
Hometown Hero | Ron Dallis