Bridge work closes on ramp starting Thursday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Summer’s heat keeps rising, and so are those orange barrels along the highway.

Starting Thursday morning, drivers who use US 52 will see some restrictions, and officials say it’ll stay that way for at least two weeks.

Bridge work along US 52 means the on-ramp from State Route 93 onto US 52 WB will be closed until July 22.

“Ohio is one of the top states in the nation in terms of the number of bridges that we own and maintain,” said Matt McGuire, public information officer with ODOT District 9. “Bridges as road structures are obviously highly critical.”

While that bridge work gets underway for the next two weeks, drivers will need to take a little bit of a detour.

They’ll have to take US 52 EB from State Route 93m get off the SR 141 exit, make a left, and then make another left to get back on US 52 WB.

The off-ramp at SR 93, however, will remain open.

Kathy Thompson says she lives around 3 miles out on SR 93 and now plans to leave at least 15 to 20 minutes sooner on her daily commute.

“I’m going to have to make a circle all the way around from 93 to 141 and then back again, so, it’s gonna take me some extra time,” Thompson told WSAZ. “It’s gonna be a real big headache. I think there might be some traffic jams.”

McGuire says he hopes the weather cooperates so the on-ramp can reopen at the target date.

“US 52 is the main traffic corridor for Lawrence County,” McGuire said. “When you have that major of an artery, that’s going to have some restrictions on it, there’s always the possibility of some added congestion.”

McGuire says after the project is complete, the US 52 EB off ramp will be closed for more bridge work.

However, the same detour will be in place.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.