CCM Therapy at Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network Cardiovascular Center of Excellence are among the first the United States and the only site in West Virginia to receive and use CCM Therapy. It’s a new therapy to treat patients with heart failure.

Dr. Carlos Rueda, Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Specialist, discusses how this new therapy works and what this means for the people in West Virginia who battle heart failure.

To schedule an appointment you can call 304-691-8500, check out their website or their Facebook page.

