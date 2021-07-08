Advertisement

COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.

Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a youth camp or local restaurant.(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Carter County has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a youth camp or local restaurant.

The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying both places are aware of the surge and are cooperating with health officials.

They ask all Carter County residents to be diligent, including practicing social distancing, mask wearing and frequent handwashing. They also encourage people to get vaccinated, saying there’s a vaccination clinic held each Friday at the health department.

Anyone with COVID-like symptoms is asked to get tested for the virus.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
Red and blue lights
Pregnant woman reported missing
A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area of Mason...
Man hurt in riding lawnmower accident
Michelle Kelly
Woman from Montana arrested in West Virginia
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless

Latest News

Prizes for rubber duck race announced
Prizes for rubber duck race announced
Federal judge set to rule on continuing halting needle exchange restriction law, or lifting it
Judge set to rule on future of needle exchange programs in W.Va.
Every $5 duck will set sail in September, with the money going to fund United Way programs.
Prizes for rubber duck race announced
Dekotis Thomas
Man arrested in death of former Capital High football player