Crews respond to barn fire

A barn caught fire Wednesday night in the Putnam County community of Red House.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in the Putnam County community of Red House.

The Route 34, Winfield and Eleanor Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene off off Crown Hill Road.

It is not clear if any animals were housed in the barn.

Crews from the Winfield Department say the barn is a total loss.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the app for updates.

