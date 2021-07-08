Family of Easter murder victim grateful arrest has been made

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The family of Kane Roush is feeling one step closer to justice after waiting three months for an arrest.

Roush, a 25-year-old former Wahama High School standout athlete, was found shot several times near his home in Pomeroy, Ohio, on Easter Sunday (April 4).

Jaquan Hall was indicted in the case on June 17 but remained on the loose nearly three weeks afterward until late Tuesday night.

Kane’s parents were euphoric when they heard Hall had been captured.

“My wife and I were ecstatic,” Kane’s father Kevin Roush said. “She was jumping up and down. She was just so happy. It really, really helped her, and she felt Kane had something to do with that.”

Hall was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Charleston Police after 10 p.m. Tuesday along the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard East.

In the difficult weeks following his son’s death, Kevin felt confident it was a matter of time until an arrest was made.

“It’s been a long time, but things take time sometimes,” he said, “and you’ve got to let law enforcement do what they’ve got to do to do the right thing. My wife and I knew there was no way this was going to go without getting justice.”

Kane’s father believes more people who’ve yet to be charged were involved in his son’s murder.

“They’ve got a lot of evidence, and they’re just taking everything step by step, and they will get everybody involved,” he said.

Hall is being held in the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston without bond, awaiting extradition to Ohio.

