First Delta variant case of COVID-19 reported in Kanawha County

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported its first Delta variant case of COVID-19.

The KCHD says a 33-year-old unvaccinated individual has mild symptoms and is not hospitalized.

“The Delta variant is in Kanawha County,” said Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We know it is highly contagious. This is an opportunity for those who have not been vaccinated or who have received only one dose of vaccines requiring two doses, to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Young said the current trend in COVID-related deaths and cases testing positive seem to be among the unvaccinated.

The KCHD has vaccines available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment by calling 304-348-8080. No appointments are required for Wednesday walk-in clinics.

