Heat spell breaks at hands of thunder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a 3rd straight day, 90 degree heat percolated off asphalt roads and concrete buildings in downtown locations on Wednesday. From Kanawha City in Charleston to the Paramount in Ashland and from Old Central City in Huntington to the Ironton Farmers Market the clime made the grade as a summer heat wave. By late afternoon clouds suddenly towered to the heavens with a downpour of rain doing its best to cut back on the heat. In Calhoun County WV along the Little Kanawha River, the town of Arnoldsburg felt the wrath of the storms the worst as strong winds felled scores of trees.

Left behind the rain, the humid tropical air will produce a leftover shower thru dawn as well as areas of fog. Temperatures will start near 70 then as the sun breaks through the tropical cloud cover, readings will rise into the sticky 80s by afternoon. The more sun breaks the better risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Oddly the amount of rain to fall along a passing cold front will be un-inspiring for lawns and gardens hoping for a thirst quenching. That’s because Tropical Storm Elsa will be passing by the our southeast thru the Carolinas and Virginia. A path from Charlotte to Virginia Beach will help Elsa to leech rain water from our area and hence deposit away from our corner of the world.

Looking ahead Friday into the weekend the air will remain humid and murky with clouds and sun in a constant battle for sky supremacy. The risk of early showers on Friday will give way to warming and drying partial sunshine. Meanwhile the weekend forecast looks tricky as that passing Thursday front stalling close-by. So we will be on constant watch for the development of new showers and storms, details TBA.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.