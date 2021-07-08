Advertisement

Judge set to rule on future of needle exchange programs in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal judge is set to rule on a law that would make it nearly impossible to operate a needle exchange program in West Virginia.

The law is set to take effect Friday, unless U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issues an injunction that would prevent the state from enforcing the new regulations.

It is all tied to Senate Bill 334, which would require any needle exchange program in West Virginia to obtain a license through the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

That license would include meeting various requirements, including HIV screening, offering birth control and drug treatment at every visit.

This lawsuit was filed by the West Virginia American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a Health Right clinic in Morgantown, claiming those restrictions would force existing needle exchange programs to close and would take vital health resources away people who need them the most.

