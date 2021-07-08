Kings Island going cashless
Park officials say this method is faster and always secure.
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kings Island is going cashless in mid-July, according to park officials.
All in-park locations will only accept credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Park officials say this method is faster and always secure.
If you do not have a card, the amusement park will have Cash-to-Card kiosks that can transfer cash to a card – no fees – which can be used anywhere, not just at the park.
There are multiple kiosk locations at Kings Island and Soak City Water Park.
Kings Island Locations
- Front Gate Main Entrance
- Festhaus
- Diamondback Trading Post
- Coney Mall Arcade
Soak City Water Park Locations
- Restrooms by Rendezvous Run
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.