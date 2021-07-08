Kings Island going cashless

MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kings Island is going cashless in mid-July, according to park officials.

All in-park locations will only accept credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Park officials say this method is faster and always secure.

If you do not have a card, the amusement park will have Cash-to-Card kiosks that can transfer cash to a card – no fees – which can be used anywhere, not just at the park.

There are multiple kiosk locations at Kings Island and Soak City Water Park.

Kings Island Locations

Front Gate Main Entrance

Festhaus

Diamondback Trading Post

Coney Mall Arcade

Soak City Water Park Locations

Restrooms by Rendezvous Run

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.