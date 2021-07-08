Local pharmacy professor writes book on using plants as medicine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There have been hundreds of books published on the medicinal properties of plants, but few have included the toxicities associated with the use of wild herbs as medicine. Even fewer have categorized herbs by the way they affect organ systems in the body. As a reference book, we hope that this book will complement your ethnopharmacological library and allow you to be thoughtful and reflective about using plants as medicine. Consider this a cautionary tale; what you find herein is presented solely for educational purposes. You should consult your physician before using any medicinal plants or extracts.

About the Authors

Dr. Linger is a Professor at the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy. She is a Medicinal Chemist who has research interests in the ethnobotany of Appalachian plants. She is a well-known regional speaker on edible and medicinal plants. Dr. Linger has published 14 peer-reviewed articles on topics related to medicinal chemistry. This is her first book.

Dr. Flaherty is a retired Associate Professor at the University of Charleston. He has over 30 years of experience in the field of toxicology, immunotoxicology and risk assessment. He is the author/editor of three reference books on immunotoxicology or risk assessment and has published the textbook “Immunology for Pharmacy.” This is Dr. Flaherty’s fifth book. He has published over 50 peer reviewed research articles and authored ten book chapters. Dr. Flaherty is also an inventor and holds eight technology patents.

