Man arrested in connection with strangulation incident

Gregory Haston II, 37, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, faces several charges in connection with...
Gregory Haston II, 37, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, faces several charges in connection with a strangulation incident in Putnam County.(Putnam County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday in Scott Depot after he was reported in a neighborhood with a hatchet in his hand.

According to Putnam County court records, Gregory Haston II, 37, of Cross Lanes, was arrested in connection with an incident that happened July 1. Haston is accused of strangling a woman – charged with strangulation, domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, and wanton endangerment.

Investigators say the pair got into a fight and Haston put a gun to the woman’s head. That incident happened in the Cobblestone Development, the same neighborhood where Haston was taken into custody Wednesday.

