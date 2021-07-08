Advertisement

Man arrested in death of former Capital High football player

Dekotis Thomas
Dekotis Thomas(CPD, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a former Capital High School football player in April has been arrested.

Dekotis Thomas, 19, of Charleston, was arrested about noon Thursday in Akron, Ohio, the Charleston Police Department said.

Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor, 18, died after the shooting April 7 in the 800 block of Central Avenue.

Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting

Police say Thomas was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police Department.

Other details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

