Man charged in connection with shooting

Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield...
Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield West area.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting.

The Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, Drug Unit/Task Force/ATF and HPD SWAT Team executed an arrest warrant on Brendon Tyree Garner, 32, of Huntington, in the 100 block of Norway Avenue. This happened on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say Garner was charged with malicious assault and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to investigators, these charges are from his involvement in the shooting of Daniel Coubert, which happened on June 29.

New details released in Huntington shooting

No other details have been released.

