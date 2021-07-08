Advertisement

Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding

By Debra Dolan and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was knocked unconscious at a wedding after allegedly making racist comments.

WVLT is reporting that Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at the time, speaking in the parking lot when the assault happened.

According to the incident report from the KPD, Holt was talking to Jonathan Toney and said he “didn’t know they let black people in the reception hall.”

The officer went on to say he was “part of the black community.”

Toney told responding officers he asked Holt several times to stop making comments about race, but the off-duty officer refused.

Toney explained he “couldn’t take it anymore” and punched Holt in the face once, the report says. Holt then fell to the ground, unconscious.

Police say several witnesses corroborated Toney’s story, adding that Holt was very intoxicated at the time.

Holt was taken to the hospital and has been out of work while he recovers from serious injuries, KPD’s public information officer told WVLT.

Internal Affairs has launched an investigation at the request of the KPD police chief.

A decision will be made regarding Holt’s assignment/status when he is medically cleared to return while the investigation is ongoing.

Police officials told WVLT no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Pregnant woman reported missing
A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area of Mason...
Man hurt in riding lawnmower accident
The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
Michelle Kelly
Woman from Montana arrested in West Virginia
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless

Latest News

Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans due to virus
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized a loaded Glock 9mm gun and 168 grams of...
Troopers find over $16,000 worth of meth
President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31