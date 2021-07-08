Advertisement

Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia

(AP Images)(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Ohio was hit and killed after two vehicles struck him.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 9:35 p.m.

West Virginia State Police say a trooper was flagged down by a driver who stated a person had been hit by a vehicle on Robert C. Byrd Drive near the Walmart in Crab Orchard.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the road. He was later identified as Jared Holahan, 27 of Coumbia Station, Ohio.

Investigators say witnesses said Holahan was standing the road and two vehicles travelling west on Route 16 hit him. He was killed.

The incident is under investigation.

