Prizes for rubber duck race announced

Every $5 duck will set sail in September, with the money going to fund United Way programs.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water revealed the prizes for the upcoming rubber duck race.

The event helps fund programs through the United Way.

The first place winner will get $4,000, second place $1,000 and third place $500. Even though the cash prizes stop at third place, you can still win big if you place lower.

The lucky duck number 2500 to cross the finish line will get a gold diamond bracelet. The very last last duck will win ducks for next year’s race.

United Way officials say more prizes could be on the way.

“It depends on if we get enough donations of prizes,” said Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia.

O’Neal said the money raised by donors buying ducks will go toward 31 different programs in their five counties next year. So far, 2,600 ducks have been sold at $5 a piece. The organization has a goal of selling 5,000 ducks total.

