Advertisement

Remains of Logan County man killed in Korean War found

A man from Chapmanville who was killed in the Korean War has been accounted for after being...
A man from Chapmanville who was killed in the Korean War has been accounted for after being missing in action since December 1950.(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Chapmanville who was killed in the Korean War has been accounted for, according to a news release.

Army Cpl. Pete Conley’s remains were found June 5 of this year.

Conley was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were not found after the battle.

Conley’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu with others still missing from the Korean war. To indicate he has been accounted for, a rosette will be placed next to his name.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Pregnant woman reported missing
A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area of Mason...
Man hurt in riding lawnmower accident
Michelle Kelly
Woman from Montana arrested in West Virginia
Thomas Davis, 30, of Charleston has been arrested for breaking into a law office in Charleston,...
Man arrested for breaking into law office
Multiple children were injured when this Gambill Amusements ride crashed at the Logan Freedom...
Parents searching for answers after child seriously injured on carnival ride

Latest News

Kings Island going cashless
Kings Island going cashless
Pregnant woman reported missing
Pregnant woman reported missing
Man arrested in connection with strangulation incident
Man arrested in connection with strangulation incident
Fire destroys barn
Fire destroys barn