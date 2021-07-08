Advertisement

Renovation rip-off | Man charged in connection to unfinished construction jobs

(WSAZ, Hurricane Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who uses social media to advertise his construction work is facing felony charges Thursday for duping several people out of money.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, Jacob Meadows has been charged with obtaining under false pretenses.

Several victims told law enforcement Meadows took their money up front and never came back. Others say he started the job, got money for supplies and never returned, the Hurricane Police Chief says.

Investigators say if you have any information about Meadows or if you think you’ve been a victim, contact Detective J. Payne at 304-741-4872.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Pregnant woman reported missing
A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area of Mason...
Man hurt in riding lawnmower accident
The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
Michelle Kelly
Woman from Montana arrested in West Virginia
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless

Latest News

Remains of Chapmanville soldier killed in Korean War identified
Remains of Chapmanville soldier killed in Korean War identified
Livestock ok after barn catches fire in Putnam County
Livestock ok after barn catches fire in Putnam County
Man seen holding a hatchet outside neighbor's home, arrested for separate violent crime
Man seen holding a hatchet outside neighbor's home, arrested for separate violent crime
Pregnant woman missing in Kanawha County
Pregnant woman missing in Kanawha County