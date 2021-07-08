Renovation rip-off | Man charged in connection to unfinished construction jobs

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who uses social media to advertise his construction work is facing felony charges Thursday for duping several people out of money.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, Jacob Meadows has been charged with obtaining under false pretenses.

Several victims told law enforcement Meadows took their money up front and never came back. Others say he started the job, got money for supplies and never returned, the Hurricane Police Chief says.

Investigators say if you have any information about Meadows or if you think you’ve been a victim, contact Detective J. Payne at 304-741-4872.

