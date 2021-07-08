Advertisement

Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants that could be resistant to vaccines.

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the nation with low vaccination rates and large populations, but five are of particular concern.

Those clusters make up parts of eight states that stretch from Georgia in the east to Texas in the west and north into Missouri.

The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Most of these states are seeing rises in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Pregnant woman reported missing
A man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a riding lawnmower accident in the Leon area of Mason...
Man hurt in riding lawnmower accident
The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
Michelle Kelly
Woman from Montana arrested in West Virginia
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless

Latest News

During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme
This combination of 2019 and 2016 file photos shows Jeff Bezos with a model of Blue Origin's...
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space
FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash