Troopers find over $16,000 worth of meth

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol found a loaded gun and $16,800 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On June 30 around 11:23 p.m., troopers pulled over a Chevy Impala with Michigan tags for marked lanes and unsafe vehicle violations on U.S. 23 in Scioto County.

While talking to a person inside the car, officers could smell marijuana coming from inside and saw marijuana residue. This lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Troopers found a Glock 9mm gun and 168 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $16,800.

Dejon Lamar Christopher Clark, 27, was taken to the Scioto County Jail. He’s charged with possession and trafficking in drugs and weapons under disability.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, if he’s convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

