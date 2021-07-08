West Virginia murder suspect sets fire to Akron home while being arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old West Virginia man wanted for murdering a high school student was taken into custody in Akron after a two hour standoff.

U.S. Marshals tracked Dekotis Thomas to a home in the 600 block of Glendora Avenue Thursday morning.

According to U.S. Marshals, Thomas told them he had a gun.

While officers were trying to negotiate his surrender, Thomas allegedly set fire to the house and threw an item similar to a Molotov cocktail at officers.

Thomas surrendered after two hours and the house fire was extinguished by Akron police.

Thomas allegedly fled Charleston, West Virginia after fatally shooting Kevin KJ Taylor on April 7.

Taylor was a senior and student athlete at Capital Area High School in Charleston.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “This is a tragic case of the murder of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. The U.S. Marshals Service, all across the United States will always be there to track down these violent fugitives who have no regard for the lives of others.”

