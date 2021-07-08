WVU picked 6th in Big 12 preseason football poll

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Big 12 media once again likes the Oklahoma Sooners to win the conference title in football. They selected them to finish first for the sixth straight year in their preseason poll. The West Virginia Mountaineers are tabbed to finish sixth in the league.

Oklahoma received 35 of 39 first place votes with Iowa State getting the other four. Here’s the predicted order of finish by the conference media representatives and the Big 12 media days are July 14-15 in Dallas.

1. Oklahoma (35) 386

2. Iowa State (4) 351

3. Texas 273

4. Oklahoma State 266

5. TCU 255

6. West Virginia 185

7. Kansas State 163

8. Baylor 124

9. Texas Tech 103

10. Kansas 39

