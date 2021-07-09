Advertisement

Big upgrades planned for Etna Street Park

Etna Street Park in Ironton, Ohio.
Etna Street Park in Ironton, Ohio.(Joseph Payton)
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kids in Ironton have been playing basketball at Etna Street Park for decades. Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says he grew up playing there himself.

“I can tell, I was a kid the last time it got resurfaced on the basketball court. I only know that because I grew up playing there,” Cramblit said.

Now with the help of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), the park is finally receiving some upgrades. The city has a $140,000 budget for the project, the majority of which will be covered by CDBG funding. Between $10,000-$12,000 will come out of the city’s pocket.

The city plans to resurface the basketball court, and construct six new pickleball courts. Some accessories to the playground will also be installed.

“We’ll put some benches around there. That’s one thing we noticed when we were scoping this out. There was a grandmother and her child there and the grandmother didn’t have anywhere to sit around the equipment,” Cramblit said.

Some of those will be permanent, and others will have the ability to be relocated. New bench swings and picnic tables will also be placed around the park. Around the basketball court, bleachers will be installed. Cramblit believes the bleachers will give people the opportunity to host large events that might attract others to the city and give local residents something fun to do.

“It’s all about improving the quality of life here in the city and making Ironton a place where you can live, work and play.”

Cramblit says they must spend the funds specifically for this project by Aug. 31. He hopes to have all of the new equipment installed this fall.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station along U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Police investigating robbery at gas station
The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A fire in the Putnam County community of Red House destroyed a barn, but the animals made it...
‘My barn was struck by lightning:’ Fire destroys barn
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless

Latest News

COVID-19 summer camp safety
COVID-19 and summer camps, is it safe?
Aeh has been charged with 1 count of conspiracy, a felony of the 4th degree, 1 count of...
Correctional officer arrested for smuggling drugs into jail to sell
A portion of a Franklin County parking lot gave way Friday morning, nearly sending a car into...
Portion of Franklin Co. parking lot collapses, taking car down with it
Daily admission is $10. You can get a season pass for $50 at the gate.
Putnam County Fair makes a comeback