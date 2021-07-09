Big upgrades planned for Etna Street Park

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kids in Ironton have been playing basketball at Etna Street Park for decades. Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says he grew up playing there himself.

“I can tell, I was a kid the last time it got resurfaced on the basketball court. I only know that because I grew up playing there,” Cramblit said.

Now with the help of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), the park is finally receiving some upgrades. The city has a $140,000 budget for the project, the majority of which will be covered by CDBG funding. Between $10,000-$12,000 will come out of the city’s pocket.

The city plans to resurface the basketball court, and construct six new pickleball courts. Some accessories to the playground will also be installed.

“We’ll put some benches around there. That’s one thing we noticed when we were scoping this out. There was a grandmother and her child there and the grandmother didn’t have anywhere to sit around the equipment,” Cramblit said.

Some of those will be permanent, and others will have the ability to be relocated. New bench swings and picnic tables will also be placed around the park. Around the basketball court, bleachers will be installed. Cramblit believes the bleachers will give people the opportunity to host large events that might attract others to the city and give local residents something fun to do.

“It’s all about improving the quality of life here in the city and making Ironton a place where you can live, work and play.”

Cramblit says they must spend the funds specifically for this project by Aug. 31. He hopes to have all of the new equipment installed this fall.

