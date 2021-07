PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A body was found Friday evening in the 2900 block of Gallia Street in Portsmouth, according to Portsmouth Police.

Officers say the body was found beside a home around 6 p.m.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, including if foul play is suspected.

