Drive Forward website updated on Roads to Prosperity Projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice promised in 2017 for roads to be repaired and fixed with the Roads to Prosperity plan.

The state launched the Drive Forward WV website to track the progress of the Roads to Prosperity projects.

Through our investigation, WSAZ found the website was outdated and had missing project information.

WSAZ Investigates | The Promised Roads

The Department of Transportation recently took over the website and updated it with project information for all 55 counties.

The information available on the projects includes the location, start and end dates and estimated costs.

The projects listed on the site include both Roads to Prosperity and improvements made to secondary roads. Maintenance efforts on the secondary roads include paving, patching potholes and road slips.

