Excitement high for county fairs following last summer’s cancellations

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kids who missed out on making memories in the summer of 2020 are that much more excited for the return of one of their favorite events of the year.

“We missed all the fun and the rides and derbies and showing all the animals,” Jake Saunders, who’s from Chesapeake, said.

Crews have been busy in the heat setting up at the fairgrounds in Proctorville, a welcome sight to those left with a gaping hole in their summer schedules a year ago.

“I cannot wait until we take our animals and stuff,” said Easton Collier, who’s going to be showing his pig.

Since fairs didn’t happen last summer because of the pandemic, Lawrence County Fair officials say the appetite has been building, and they’re expecting a higher turnout than usual this summer.

“The rides guys said most places have been up 50 percent,” County Commissioner Freddie Hayes, who also serves as the assistant concessions director for the fair, said. “Everyone is wanting to get out and enjoy themselves. They’ve been stuck in the house, and the kids are ready for this.”

Hayes is hoping big crowds can help offset last year’s financial hit.

“We usually do ($400,000) to $500,000 here with the fair, of course we were out of pocket that, and it was just a bad year for us,” he said. “We’re hoping it’ll be more than average to make up for last year.”

“It’s very important for the kids to show their projects,” Hayes said. “It gives them work ethic. Most of the kids here, it’s their vacation for the year. It’s just a fun time.”

The Lawrence County Fair runs from Saturday, July 10 through July 17.

Meanwhile, in West Virginia, the Putnam County Fair begins Friday, June 9 and runs through June 17.

