First Warning Forecast | Still dodging showers, storms through weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The typical pattern of summer seems to have locked itself in across the region: a daily risk for showers and storms with afternoon temperatures in the 80s. Despite the storm risk, plenty of dry hours will still be seen each day. Temperatures stay a bit below seasonable Friday and Saturday as a cold front passes before warming up for next week. However, no heatwave appears to be on the horizon.

Friday morning starts with plentiful cloud cover and temperatures near 70 degrees. Passing showers and storms have been seen across eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, mainly south of I-64.

Scattered showers and storms remain likely through the morning hours before tapering into Friday afternoon. Clouds give way to some sunshine as high temperatures reach the low 80s with a pleasant breeze.

Friday night stays dry with passing clouds and patchy fog. Low temperatures turn pleasantly cooler, falling to near 60 degrees.

Saturday sees a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures staying near 80 degrees. A few passing showers and storms are possible.

Sunday through Wednesday can be summarized by a partly cloudy sky, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and a daily risk for scattered showers and storms.

By Thursday, more sunshine will be seen with only a small chance for a shower. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

