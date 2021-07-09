Advertisement

Herd back in front of the cameras

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since December of 2019, Marshall football players were able to do face to face interviews at Edwards Stadium. Select players met the media Thursday afternoon for about an hour as COVID protocols had all Herd interviews done via Zoom during the 2020 season.

WSAZ Sports talked with some of the Marshall players who liked another step back toward normalcy.

