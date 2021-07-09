Advertisement

Kentucky PSC approves 11.68% rate hike for some water customers

The Kentucky Public Service Commission on Friday approved an 11.68% rate hike to help generate...
The Kentucky Public Service Commission on Friday approved an 11.68% rate hike to help generate more that $250,000 yearly for Martin County Water infrastructure improvements.(WLUC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Martin County Water customers will be paying more on their monthly bills.

It comes after the Kentucky Public Service Commission on Friday approved an 11.68% rate hike to help generate more that $250,000 yearly for Martin County Water infrastructure improvements.

According to the order from the state PSC, the “typical” resident’s bill will go from $50.18 to $56.04 -- an increase of $5.86 a month.

“Martin District’s credit or operations will be materially impaired unless an interim rate increase is granted,” the PSC said in its order.

According to the PSC, the increase is “sufficient to generate (annual) revenues of about $250,834.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station along U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Police investigating robbery at gas station
The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A fire in the Putnam County community of Red House destroyed a barn, but the animals made it...
‘My barn was struck by lightning:’ Fire destroys barn
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless

Latest News

The state launched the Drive Forward WW website to track the progress of the Roads to...
Drive Forward website updated on Roads to Prosperity Projects
Republican Putnam County Delegate Joe Jeffries is being called on by members of his own party...
West Virginia delegate criticized for lewd social media post
Putnam County Fair kicks off Friday
Putnam County Fair kicks off Friday
A body was found Friday evening in the 2900 block of Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Body found in neighborhood