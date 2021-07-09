Kentucky PSC approves 11.68% rate hike for some water customers

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Martin County Water customers will be paying more on their monthly bills.

It comes after the Kentucky Public Service Commission on Friday approved an 11.68% rate hike to help generate more that $250,000 yearly for Martin County Water infrastructure improvements.

According to the order from the state PSC, the “typical” resident’s bill will go from $50.18 to $56.04 -- an increase of $5.86 a month.

“Martin District’s credit or operations will be materially impaired unless an interim rate increase is granted,” the PSC said in its order.

According to the PSC, the increase is “sufficient to generate (annual) revenues of about $250,834.”

