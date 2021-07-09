Man faces two murder charges, one involving former Capital High football player

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with two murders in the Capital City is no longer on the run.

Dekotis Thomas, 19, of Charleston was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service on Thursday, according to Charleston Police.

On April 28, Charleston Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Thomas in connection with the murder of Capital High Senior Kelvin “KJ” Taylor. Exactly one month later, Charleston Police released that Thomas was also wanted in connection with the murder of Antwan Curnell, who was shot and killed while driving on I-77 in October 2019.

U.S. Marshals tracked down Thomas to a family member’s home in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday morning. Officials said once approaching the home Thomas was hiding out in, Thomas told police he had a gun.

“While our officers were on scene and trying to negotiate with him, he set at least one fire within the home that kept our fire department away,” said Anne Murphy, the enforcement supervisor for the U.S. Marshals Service. “They were not able to extinguish the flames right away because, (Thomas) was still acting so out of control and being so threatening to our teams.”

Murphy said officer had a two-hour long standoff with Thomas.

“It was a very long and drawn out process of him kind of presenting himself out to where officers can see him, and then he retreats back into the home,” she said. “Back and forth again with multiple officers trying to negotiate with him to surrender peacefully.”

Murphy described Thomas’ actions as “erratic” as he attempted to harm officers and set the home he was staying in on fire.

“(He set) fire to the home, (threw) things out the window at officers, and then (threw) what was similar to a Molotov cocktail at officers.”

Murphy said no officers, firefighters, public or Thomas were injured as a result of the arrest. However, she did say more charges could come to Thomas as a result of his actions.

“We will certainly be reviewing what happened (Thursday) with our local prosecutors and our federal prosecutors to determine if any subsequent charges will come from his actions,” Murphy said.

He said investigators were able to find Thomas with the help of the Charleston Police Department, U.S. Marshals in Charleston and investigators out of Northern Ohio.

