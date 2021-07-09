Man sentenced to 8-12 years in prison for extorting, stalking and posting nude videos of ex-girlfriend

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Athens was sentenced Friday to eight to 12 years in prison for extorting, stalking and posting nude videos online of an ex-girlfriend, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Patrick Crist, 27, had pleaded guilty to all charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Investigators say the victim was underage during some of the offenses. On Friday, a bill of information charging illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, was filed.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Crist also must register as a Tier II sex offender and have no contact with the victim, her friends or her family.

