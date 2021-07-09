Advertisement

Man sentenced to 8-12 years in prison for extorting, stalking and posting nude videos of ex-girlfriend

Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, Ohio, was sentenced Friday to eight to 12 years in prison for...
Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, Ohio, was sentenced Friday to eight to 12 years in prison for extorting, stalking and posting nude videos online of an ex-girlfriend.(Athens County Prosecutor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Athens was sentenced Friday to eight to 12 years in prison for extorting, stalking and posting nude videos online of an ex-girlfriend, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Patrick Crist, 27, had pleaded guilty to all charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Investigators say the victim was underage during some of the offenses. On Friday, a bill of information charging illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, was filed.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Crist also must register as a Tier II sex offender and have no contact with the victim, her friends or her family.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

