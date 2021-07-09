Advertisement

Man sentenced in shooting death

Thomas Newton Blevins was sentenced Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting.

Thomas Newton Blevins was sentenced to 15 years in a a penitentiary for Voluntary Manslaughter in front of Judge Stowers on Friday. This was the maximum amount.

Investigators say Blevins, 68, of Leon, shot his wife on August 4, 2019, at their home in the 400 block of Sulug Road.

Guilty plea made in Putnam County murder case

Kim Blevins, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County EMS. Rescue crews found her lying on a couch with a gunshot wound.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in May 2021.

