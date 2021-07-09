Advertisement

Police investigating robbery at gas station

(KBTX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a gas station was robbed Thursday night.

According to dispatchers in Cabell County it happened at the Route 60 Red Lightning Exxon at 8th Avenue and Roby Road.

Officers are on the scene interviewing witnesses.

No other information is available right now.

