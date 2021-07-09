Putnam County Fair makes a comeback

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Putnam County Fair is back. The fair will run Friday, July 9 through July 17.

According to the fair’s website, daily admission is $10. You can get a season pass for $50, which can be purchased at the gate on opening day. The fair officially opens to the public at 6 p.m., while the carnival part opens at 6:30 p.m.

“We really are a fair, family honestly, and so it’s exciting to come back. It’s kind of like a reunion to get back together,” said Andrew Parsons, president of the Putnam County Fair.

Parsons says there will be extra sanitation and hand-washing stations around the fairgrounds. For more on the fair’s events, tap here.

