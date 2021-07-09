Advertisement

Residents evacuated from Miami-area condo can retrieve essential items

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a South Florida condo who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building’s structural integrity will be allowed to return to retrieve essential items.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older.

The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing.

Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station along U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Police investigating robbery at gas station
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless
A fire in the Putnam County community of Red House destroyed a barn, but the animals made it...
‘My barn was struck by lightning:’ Fire destroys barn
(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia

Latest News

Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Elsa Floods NYC
Elsa floods NYC subways
Live on the Levee Begins
Live on the Levee begins
Lt. Larry Crowson of the Houston Police Department gives details of Thursday's deadly Houston...
Police: 2 dead in Houston aquarium restaurant shooting