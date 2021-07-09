Update to statewide computer system in Kentucky causing headaches

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - If you’re looking to pay the taxes on your title or transfer a title for a car you may be experiencing some headaches.

County clerk workers in Kentucky are too.

We’ve learned that the system they use to process those kinds of transactions is down and has been since Tuesday.

The way officials explained it to us is that there’s an issue after an update to the statewide computer system that county officials use.

The state is working to upgrade that system and to do that they need to update little pieces at a time but, sometimes, that can cause bugs and problems. However, officials in Scott County tell us they’ve never seen something on the scale of what they’re experiencing right now.

Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson told us, right now, things like title transfers and paying taxes on titles can’t be processed on their end.

We also spoke with Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins who said that the system seems to be making progress and getting better, but, right now, clerks across the state are just trying to do as much as they possibly can and asking for patience from citizens.

“If we have all the information we need, we basically can hold that, and then our clerks can process it when we’re able to do so,” Johnson said. “So, as always we want to provide as much customer service as possible.”

Now, one of the problems with fixing this problem is that, since this is such a massive computer system in the state, the fixes can only be updated overnight or on weekends so that it doesn’t affect other departments.

Blevins told us he’s hopeful that by Monday things could be looking significantly better but, right now, they’re asking everyone to be patient.

