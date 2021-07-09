Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday evening showers stayed scattered and mainly non-descript as they crossed the region in broken line fashion. Areas in Meigs, Jackson, Athens Ohio and Greenup, Lewis and Boyd Ky getting a shower or downpour while most of in West Virginia saw nothing more than a passing shower from a few dark based clouds. Such the hit or miss nature of rain in the Dog Days of August.

Overnight a cool front will be approaching from the west so the chance of a flare up shower or thunderstorm for any one community is a flip of the coin affair. Some areas to get one, while others will go a begging for rain.

As the cool front passes in the morning, one last gap of humidity can puff out a shower before drier air arrives and skies trend away from the morning grey to a deep blue in the afternoon. Highs will jump back into the mid-80s though with a nice north breeze setting in the air will feel amazingly comfy by afternoon and in time for Live on the Levee in Charleston at night. Ditto the midways in Eleanor and Proctorville as county fair season kicks in.

Now the weekend will feature a swift return of humid air and that comes the risk of showers and thunderstorms. Since any weekend action does not yet exist, it will be a matter of watching radar from WSAZ or from the wsaz.com app to tracks the rains. Highs will be hot in the mid-80s this weekend.

