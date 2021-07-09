Advertisement

West Virginia delegate criticized for lewd social media post

Delegate Jeffries is being asked by his party’s leadership to apologize
(WSAZ, West Virginia Legislature)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Delegate who championed a bill that would have forbid the teaching of sex education in public schools is now being criticized for an obscene social media post.

The West Virginia Republican Party released a statement Friday about the lewd post by Delegate Joe Jeffries saying, “such behavior by any public official is unacceptable.”

The video posted by Delegate Jeffries was on a personal social media account but was listed as public. In the video, Jeffries is graphically describing a sexual act.

“Through his poor judgment and actions, Delegate Jeffries has brought shame to himself, his office, his constituents, and our Party. West Virginia Republican Party leadership has reached out directly to Delegate Jeffries and demanded that, at the very least, he publicly apologize for his lewd conduct.”

West Virginia Republican Party

The video has since been made private on the social site.

The Putnam County Republican Execute Committee says it has been made aware of the video and “strongly condemns the content.”

“Content of this nature does not represent the values of the Putnam County Republican Party. While all American citizens are entitled to their right to freedom of speech, the Putnam County Executive Committee expects our public representatives to conduct themselves with professionalism on all public forums."

Putnam County Republican Executive Committee

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R-Clay) has not released at statement or commented about Del. Jefferies post.

had no comment this morning about Jeffries’ post.

In 2021, a bill that would forbid displays relating to sexuality in public school and the teaching of sexuality in public schools was introduced by Delegate Jeffries and two other delegates.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station along U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Police investigating robbery at gas station
The Trail Kitchen has temporarily closed after a number of customers caused problems over the...
Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend
(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A fire in the Putnam County community of Red House destroyed a barn, but the animals made it...
‘My barn was struck by lightning:’ Fire destroys barn
Kings Island amusement park rides
Kings Island going cashless

Latest News

Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office. (File image)
Update to statewide computer system in Kentucky causing headaches
W.Va. COVID-19 | 4 additional deaths reported
Ashland Firefighter among dozens of crew members on Ohio Task Force 1
Ashland Firefighter among dozens of crew members on Ohio Task Force 1
Kentucky National Guard soldiers to head to Mexico border to help with crisis
Kentucky National Guard soldiers to head to Mexico border to help with crisis