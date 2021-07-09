West Virginia delegate criticized for lewd social media post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Delegate who championed a bill that would have forbid the teaching of sex education in public schools is now being criticized for an obscene social media post.

The West Virginia Republican Party released a statement Friday about the lewd post by Delegate Joe Jeffries saying, “such behavior by any public official is unacceptable.”

The video posted by Delegate Jeffries was on a personal social media account but was listed as public. In the video, Jeffries is graphically describing a sexual act.

“Through his poor judgment and actions, Delegate Jeffries has brought shame to himself, his office, his constituents, and our Party. West Virginia Republican Party leadership has reached out directly to Delegate Jeffries and demanded that, at the very least, he publicly apologize for his lewd conduct.”

The video has since been made private on the social site.

The Putnam County Republican Execute Committee says it has been made aware of the video and “strongly condemns the content.”

“Content of this nature does not represent the values of the Putnam County Republican Party. While all American citizens are entitled to their right to freedom of speech, the Putnam County Executive Committee expects our public representatives to conduct themselves with professionalism on all public forums."

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R-Clay) has not released at statement or commented about Del. Jefferies post.

In 2021, a bill that would forbid displays relating to sexuality in public school and the teaching of sexuality in public schools was introduced by Delegate Jeffries and two other delegates.

