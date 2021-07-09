Advertisement

W.Va. COVID-19 | 4 additional deaths reported

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 9, there have been 3,039,147 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,465 total cases and 2,908 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Monroe County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 82-year old female from Berkeley County.

66 additional cases and four additional deaths have been reported since the last update.

160,558 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As for vaccinations, 66.6 percent of the eligible population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, while 55.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,516), Berkeley (12,883), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,022), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,901), Calhoun (397), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,561), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,316), Greenbrier (2,906), Hampshire (1,929), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,217), Jackson (2,268), Jefferson (4,808), Kanawha (15,516), Lewis (1,304), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,665), Marshall (3,541), Mason (2,067), McDowell (1,619), Mercer (5,205), Mineral (2,991), Mingo (2,773), Monongalia (9,399), Monroe (1,227), Morgan (1,237), Nicholas (1,909), Ohio (4,316), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (961), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,964), Putnam (5,346), Raleigh (7,104), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (762), Roane (667), Summers (865), Taylor (1,287), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,980), Wayne (3,184), Webster (554), Wetzel (1,396), Wirt (458), Wood (7,957), Wyoming (2,066).

